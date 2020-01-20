Flood resistance and resilience made accessible

Safeguard Europe has produced a simple yet definitive guide to protecting property: Designing for Flood Resilience and Resistance. Hudson Lambert, the company's Director, shares the highlights.

Drawing upon its 35 years of experience, the company has created several flood management systems that address the various mechanisms by which flood water can enter a property and how to stop it, as well as detailing the internal and external remedial works necessary for habitable reinstatement.

There are two main approaches to tackling flooding – water exclusion and water entry strategies, alternatively known as flood resistance and flood resilience – and the guide explains both and how to deploy them.

Flood resistance attempts to exclude water and can be used only if typical flood water depth is 600mm or less. Beyond this depth, flood waters can inflict structural damage – and water entry, or flood resilience, measures are recommended.

Flood resilience is the ability to recover from a flood event and is the appropriate strategy to minimise (structural) damage in the face of flood waters over 600mm.

Due to the difficulty in achieving complete resistance to flood waters, designing for resilience offers a more robust strategy.

The correct approach can be selected from three flood resilience systems, or a mixture of them, to anticipate every flood scenario.

The foundation for the system is Flood System 1, which applies to internal walls. This provides basic flood resilience through the use of damp-resistant plaster and a specially designed lime-based skim coat as wall coating, together with secondary chemical Damp Proof Course (DPC) rods installed above expected flood height.

Unlike traditional gypsum plasters, these plaster and skim finishes retain their strength and dimensions under flood conditions and dry out quickly, while their alkaline content deters mould growth.

The secondary DPC is formed using damp-proofing Rods in combination with liquid Damp Proof Membrane (DPM) that should be applied to seal floors and lap the wall to just above the level of the primary DPC.

Deploying two strategies (resilience combined with basic resistance), Flood System 2 adds a layer of protection to the external walls, by limiting the amount of water seeping through the walls and speeding up the drying time after a flood. The system incorporates all the measures in Flood System 1 to ensure that the internal walls dry rapidly and can be redecorated quickly.

Flood System 3 boosts the level of protection to the internal walls by application of a cementitious tanking product that provides waterproofing at negative pressures up to 5 bar. This can be applied up to 0.6m to stop flood water getting into the premises and is particularly suitable where very low-level flooding (

Providing flood repairable options,

The guide also considers options to make post-flood repair easier, such as products to aid the drying out process, or the horizontall installation of plasterboards. for easy removal and replacement after flooding.

These last measures allow for remedial actions and room reinstatement to take place within around 24 hours. This not only represents a significant saving in time over more traditional methods, it is also a much cleaner and more convenient approach. This tackles many of the problems confronted by landlords, homeowners and tenants faced with decanting the property when protracted works are undertaken.

> Download the guide