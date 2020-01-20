BMF opens Regional Centre of Excellence at Brett Martin

The Builders Merchants Federation (BMF) has just launched its latest Regional Centre of Excellence at Brett Martin in Newtownabbey, County Antrim.

The BMF’s growing network of BMF Regional Centres of Excellence means training courses and regional meetings are now far more accessible to BMF members across the UK and Ireland. This BMF centre, based in Brett Martin’s fantastic centre, is the Federation's 31st and will serve BMF members across Ireland.

Brett Martin’s product portfolio includes a range of plastic sheets, factory engineered rooflight systems and plumbing and drainage systems.

Charles Burns, Divisional Director at Brett Martin, said “We are delighted to provide a regional hub for BMF events so close to Belfast.

“The BMF is a pivotal organisation in driving the industry forward, by supplying industry-specific training, knowledge and expertise. Merchants are the heart of our business and it is important that we provide whatever support we can to enable these businesses to thrive and prosper for the long term viability of our industry.

“We hope that Brett Martin’s convenient location will allow more Northern Ireland merchants to get involved with the BMF.”

Bill Barrie, BMF Regional Manager for Ireland and Scotland, said, “We are delighted to open this excellent centre in Northern Ireland. It’s a perfect centre for members to meet more locally and attend BMF forums and training courses. I look forward to meeting many local members there in the future.”

Picture LtoR: Bill Barrie (BMF), Charles Burns (Brett Martin), David Haldane (Haldane Fisher/BMF Ireland Regional Chairman)