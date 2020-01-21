All five students complete Howarth graduate programme

The latest graduates of the Howarth Timber & Building Supplies’ twelve-month training programme have passed with flying colours.

Spearheaded by Nick Howarth, the bespoke course provides the fundamental skills for potential graduates to excel as future branch managers.

For the first six months, students work in a variety of departments, including health and safety, IT, customer service and project management. This allows them to gain an understanding of the operation and its customers. Additional resources, including e-learning and mentoring, are also available to students during this time.

For the final six months, hopeful graduates are given a portfolio of ten customers to manage and nurture and £500 to organise a customer event.

The twelve-month programme finishes with a presentation to the Institute of Sales Management (ISM) team and senior members of Howarth, where students demonstrate the skills they have learnt throughout the scheme.

All five members of this year's cohort concluded the course successfully.

Nick Howarth, Managing Director at Howarth Timber & Building Supplies, says: “A company is only as good as its people and it is our priority to invest in our greatest asset; our people.

“The graduate scheme is a great training initiative which provides participants with the fundamental skills to excel in the company.”

Since the programme began at Howarth Timber & Building Supplies, the business has welcomed seven members of staff into the ISM-accredited Essential Foundations of Sales Management programme.

Picture: Alistair Howarth, Jack Holleran, Nick Harlow, Paige Blanchard, Kyle Blakeston