New MD for Shurtape UK as Gadd retires

Shurtape has announced the retirement of MD Colin Gadd and the promotion of Jason Burns as his successor.

Gadd (left) started his career in the DIY industry working for Crown Paints, before moving to Henkel Consumer Adhesives. He left Henkel after 16 years to work at PPG, before joining Shurtape as UK Managing Director, setting up the British arm of the US company in 2010.

Over the last decade, Shurtape has worked to disrupt the UK DIY tape industry. At the time of its launch, 80% of the market was own label, then Gadd and the team introduced FrogTape®, taking it to brand leader within a few years and extending the range to include other products. Gadd also oversaw the UK re-launch of the much-trusted Duck Tape, bringing it to brand leader status, and the more recent launch of the extra strong T-Rex Tape.

“I’m incredibly proud of all we have achieved and it feels bittersweet to leave the Shurtape family, but the time is right for me to retire, travel and enjoy being a Grandfather,” said Gadd.

“We have built up a great portfolio of brands and the business will continue to go from strength to strength with Jason at the helm.”

Burns (right) has vast experience in the Trade and DIY Sector. He and Gadd worked together at Henkel and he joined Shurtape two years ago to work alongside Gadd, specifically to take over upon his retirement.

“We wanted to make sure everything was seamless,” comments Burns. “The customer has always been at the heart of everything we do at Shurtape, and this will continue to be the case.

“Our 10th birthday will be a great celebration of the last decade and a time of excitement for the next one - with new products, new channels and new categories.

“We wish Colin all the best in his retirement and will be keeping in touch regularly - so he’ll still be talking tape, even on his travels!”