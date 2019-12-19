Howarth Timber Manager appointed BMF Regional Chairman

Jack Taylor has been appointed by the Builders Merchants Federation (BMF) as Regional Chairman for the Yorkshire and Humberside region.

Taking over from Peter Mawson, Taylor, a Regional Manager at Howarth Timber and Building Supplies, will lead the BMF’s activity across the region, and is particularly keen to highlight the career opportunities in the industry, emphasised by the BMF’s relaunched website www.buildingmaterialscareers.com.

Taylor said: “I am very proud to have been appointed to the role. The BMF represents national and independent businesses within the industry, including suppliers, and strives to speak with one voice to the Government and other key organisations that influence our trade.

“As an organisation, it has a clear programme for investment in people with training, diploma schemes and self-development options for our colleagues now and the workforce of the future.

“It’s important to support our member businesses as they will develop our rising stars and help retain our skilled colleagues as well as allowing them to expand their skill set.

“I look forward to encouraging our members in Yorkshire and Humberside to take up the opportunities and incentives promoted by the BMF.”

John Newcomb, CEO of the BMF, said: “Jack is a passionate supporter of the industry and we are delighted he is chairing our Yorkshire and Humberside region.

“We are pressing ahead with a bold strategy to attract and develop new people into the industry and the career achievements of our members such as Jack will play a key role in that.”