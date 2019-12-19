The IPG supports Missing People's 'Home for Christmas' Appeal

The IPG has been working with over 55 of its members to support Missing People's ‘Home for Christmas’ Appeal.

In the run up to Christmas, The IPG gave its members customers the chance to win a luxury hamper worth over £250 in each member store that got involved.

Nike Lovell, Head of Marketing at The IPG, said: “The IPG has been working closely with Missing People throughout 2019 to help #findeverychild, however, particularly at Christmas this sentiment is more poignant than ever and we want to help bring as many vulnerable children home as possible. We are hoping to raise between £11-16K as part of the initiative, which will make a huge difference to the charity’s vital work.”

Participating member stores received free charity buckets, raffle tickets and hampers, and were set the challenge of selling as many £1 raffle tickets to their in-store customers as possible, with all funds helping Missing People #findeverychild.

Speaking to some of the campaign’s supporters, it is clear they are all truly behind it, with Adam Pearce, of ASE Plumbing & Heating (one of the participating member stores - pictured) stating: “It has been brilliant supporting The IPG 'Home for Christmas' campaign.

“The hampers that have been supplied have been a real attraction for all our customers with their excellent selection of goodies. We have been overwhelmed with demand for tickets and the trade counter guys have loved being involved, it has given them great satisfaction to be able to raise money and help someone win a fantastic Hamper at the same time. Great idea IPG.”

Likewise, the sponsors of The IPG’s ‘Home for Christmas’ campaign have also spoken highly of it, Gareth Griffiths, Bristan Trade Sales Director said: “Bristan Group are proud to be a supporter of The IPG and their fantastic campaign to raise awareness of Missing People.

“The festive period is a time when families come together and the Home for Christmas initiative to support #findeverychild is one that we are delighted to sponsor.”

Karen Stables, Wavin’s Marketing Manager said: “We are delighted to help support The IPG and their members in the ‘Home for Christmas’ campaign. This is such a fantastic charity and along with the funds that are being raised, we hope it will help raise awareness of such an important cause.

“It’s great to see the branches and their customers getting so behind it, and as with all IPG campaigns it has been organised and implemented brilliantly. The team at Wavin wishes all IPG members great success in their fundraising efforts and a Happy Christmas.”

The raffle started on the 29th November and the winners are being drawn at participating member stores on the 20th December.