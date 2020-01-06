SCA Wood strengthens its merchant sales force

SCA has appointed Ali Thomson and Henry Quilter-Wood as Business Development Managers.

Ali Thomson (right) joins SCA from Snows Timber where he gained valuable experience in all aspects of the business. He will be overing the North East area for SCA and brings with him his experience in selling Machined Softwood to both merchants and bulk timber processors. Thomson is well known in the industry having developed strong customer relationships in the areas he has covered.

Henry Quilter-Wood (left) joins SCA from Falcon Panel Products where he held the position of Business Development Executive. He previously worked at T Brewers Merchants within their external sales team. Quilter-Wood will be responsible for the South East area and brings with him a track record of developing new products and markets working closely with both merchants and developers.

Toby Lewis, Head of Sales for SCA Wood, comments: “We are extremely pleased to have attracted two sales people of such a high calibre to join our existing knowledgeable team.

“This is a really exciting time for SCA and it is testament to our market leading credentials that we are attracting high achieving individuals from within the industry to drive forward our thriving business.

“The appointments will ensure SCA manage their ever expanding customer base within the UK’s independent merchant market and continue to build on our successful and innovative Smart Timber range of products.”