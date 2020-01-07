Significant HR growth for Russell Roof Tiles

In the past six months the company has welcomed eight new starters which include four brand new roles and two key senior appointments.

The newly-filled roles will be crucial in supporting the business to meet the highest levels of customer service. An IT Manager has been appointed for the first time to further develop business growth, while a brand-new Management Accountant role has been created, enabling the Finance Director to focus on other pivotal areas of the business.

A new Business Support Administrator is helping the Business Support Manager with sustainable initiatives and computer system development. The Administrator is one of six new employees to join the administration, logistics and customer service team in Burton, as part of ongoing plans to maintain and increase the level of service Russell Roof Tiles is providing customers.

The manufacturer remains dedicated to nurturing graduate talent. As such five of the new employees are recent graduates and will be able to take advantage of a significant training programme.

Andrew Hayward, Managing Director at Russell Roof Tiles, said: “Russell Roof Tiles has enjoyed a tremendous 12 months of success and 2020 is expected to be no different. As a result, we have recruited a number of talented individuals to ensure we are meeting the highest levels of customer service, while also planning for future growth.

“Each of our new starters will be able to take advantage of a dedicated development programme which will help them prosper within their career at Russell Roof Tiles. Some of our new recruits have already benefitted from hands-on training and courses, allowing them to play a fundamental role in supporting customer demand and driving the business forward to deliver excellent roofing solutions. I am delighted to kick-start the year with a strengthened talented team.”

Russell Roof Tiles employs 160 staff at three sites in Scotland and the Midlands.

Picture: Managing Director, Andrew Hayward (Centre) with the new starters