Fil appoint new Sales Director

As of the 1st January 2020, Mike Gorman has joined the company in the role of Sales Director.

Gorman has great experience of the storage equipment industry and has specialised in Retail, DIY and Builders’ Merchant markets.

Mike commented: “I’m really excited to be joining Paul and his team, especially at this stage of their expansion. It’s fantastic to be joining such a strong, experienced and friendly group. I believe the skills and experience I have gained in over 17 years in the same industry will help us all to grow and succeed together.”

Paul Taylor, Managing Director, added: “We are confident that have Mike will have great impact at Filplastic and we are certain that with his experience and credentials we will be able to continue our plans to further develop and expand the business.”