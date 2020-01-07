Wolseley is giving away £20,000 worth of holiday vouchers

Wolseley is giving installers the chance to win a dream holiday.

With six prizes up for grabs, one lucky winner will receive a £10,000 Love2Shop holiday gift card, while five runners up will secure vouchers of £2,000 to purchase holidays froma seletion of over 100 tour operators.

Running from 1st January to the 29th February 2020, the competition is open to both existing and new Wolseley Trade account holders.

To enter, account holders simply need to visit wolseley.co.uk/winaholiday and enrol themselves into the competition.

Once enrolled, installers can enter the competition once a day, and each time they spend £100 (ex. VAT) or more in branch or online, they will automatically receive one entry.

Winners will be selected at random after the competition closes on Saturday 29th February and will be contacted directly by a member of the Wolseley team.

Richard Harvey, Category Director for Plumbing & Heating Local at Wolseley, said, “This exciting new competition is the perfect example of how Wolseley are committed to giving our customers more.

“So along with the chance of winning a dream holiday our customers will continue to benefit from our services; all of which are designed to save time, money and hassle.”