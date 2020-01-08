Harrison Bathrooms expands to second site in Leeds

The family-run bespoke bathroom specialist has signed a 10-year lease on a newly-refurbished 68,000 sq ft site at Gelderd Road in Leeds.

The additional site, where the company will run its daily pick and pack operations as well as manage its fleet of 20 delivery vehicles, has created 10 new jobs with a further 20 planned in the next 18 months.

Harrison Bathrooms, which was established in 2010, now occupies a total of 110,000 sq ft of warehousing space and delivers nationally. The expansion follows the brand’s yearly growth of 30-40%.

The 80-strong team produces a range of products from shower enclosures to bathroom furniture, as well as supplying more than 1,000 leading merchants and retailers with tailored items – designed exclusively for use in the UK market.

The warehouse has recently undergone a full refurbishment and various outbuildings have been demolished to create a larger yard with greater circulation capacity.

Harrison Bathrooms will benefit from a central location – next to Leeds city centre and the motorway networks – on an established trade counter and commercial corridor. The new unit also sits on a total of 2.7 acres, has a clear working height of 10 metres, 6 ground level loading doors, and ample parking, as well as canteen facilities and integral offices.

James Harrison, Managing Director of Harrison Bathrooms, commented on the new space: “As our customer base has grown to 400 deliveries a day, we needed a more centrally based site to operate our fleet from.

“The newly installed narrow aisle racking system at the Leeds base has created an additional 8,500 pallet spaces, which will allow us to launch hundreds of new items in 2020 and push towards our turnover target of 40 million by 2022.”

Towngate PLC’s Property Manager, Tom Lamb, added: “We are thrilled to be able to welcome Harrison Bathrooms to our portfolio of properties in the Leeds area.

“Gelderd Cross will work extremely well for the firm, with such close proximity to the motorways and the city. And, the fantastic main road frontage offers them terrific exposure and advertising opportunities.”